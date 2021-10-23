Arts & Entertainment

Paul Walker's daughter Meadow gets married at wedding attended by Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster

EMBED <>More Videos

'Furious 7' cast celebrates Paul Walker's life during premiere

Meadow Walker, the daughter of late actor Paul Walker, is now married.

The 22-year-old model posted on Instagram Friday to reveal her marriage to Louis Thornton-Allan.

"We're married," Meadow's caption said, alongside a black-and-white video of the beach wedding ceremony held in the Dominican Republic.

The emotional video showed Meadow embracing her loved ones, including Paul Walker's "Fast and Furious" co-stars Vin Diesel and Jordana Brewster.

Diesel, Meadow's godfather, was standing next to her and Brewster was seen hugging the bride.


In a separate Instagram post, Diesel is seen appearing to walk the bride down the aisle.

Meadow confirmed she was engaged in early August in an Instagram video where she showed off her engagement ring.



The video featured at the top is from a 2015 movie premiere of "Furious 7."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentwedding
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Escaped wolf hybrid found dead on side of NC 86 in Hillsborough
LATEST: 218 NC providers to get vaccine for kids today
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine
Show More
Banks tell customers they're responsible if they pay Zelle scammers
4-year-old found alive in locked house 19 days after going missing
New Jersey's governor race: Live election results
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Shaw University starts food pantries to help feed students
More TOP STORIES News