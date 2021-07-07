jimmy kimmel

Shaq, Dwight Howard, more pros read 'Mean Tweets: NBA Edition' on 'Kimmel'

EMBED <>More Videos

Jimmy Kimmel Live Mean Tweets: NBA Edition 2021

LOS ANGELES -- Basketball fans are very passionate -- maybe even a little too passionate.

Amid the NBA finals, "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" aired a special edition of the fan-favorite "Mean Tweets" Tuesday night, featuring Shaquille O'Neal, LaVar Ball, Dwight Howard, Grant Hill and other basketball stars reading hilariously mean comments from Twitter.

"Shaquille O'Neal? More like Shaquille-Hasn't-Missed-A-Meal," Shaq read, quoting @Ichabodbc's tweet.

"Tell your mother to make my sandwich," the four-time NBA champ responded.

Watch the rest of "Mean Tweets - NBA Edition 2021" in the media player above.

Game 3 of the 2021 NBA Finals tips off Sunday at 8:00 p.m. ET | 5:00 p.m. PT exclusively on ABC. The series will move to Milwaukee where the Bucks host the Phoenix Suns and Chris Paul.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentjimmy kimmel livenbajimmy kimmelsportsotrc
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JIMMY KIMMEL
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl to air on ABC this December
Shaquille O'Neal claims he saw UFO in California in 1997
Jimmy Kimmel's interview with MyPillow CEO got pretty weird
Can Michelle Obama get Jimmy Kimmel's daughter to eat vegetables?
TOP STORIES
Elsa tracker: Path through NC shifts west slightly
Amazon delivery truck crashes on I-85N in Durham
Pro golfer shot dead on course because he stumbled upon crime: Police
Is Thursday the new Monday? Flexible working is in flux
LATEST: Another $1M winner selected in vaccine lotto
9 people missing after boat from Cuba capsizes off Key West
Britney Spears' court-appointed attorney resigns
Show More
Nikole Hannah-Jones declines UNC tenure
10 more victims found at FL condo collapse site; death toll at 46
Trump plans lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter
Official: Haiti President Jovenel Moise assassinated at home
Pentagon allows Navy football captain to play in NFL
More TOP STORIES News