Mebane man charged in deadly Chapel Hill apartment shooting

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Mebane man has been charged in a deadly shooting at a Chapel Hill apartment complex.The shooting happened at the Camelot Village Apartments on Estes Drive near Willow Drive on Friday. A large police presence surrounded the scene just before 3 p.m.Police said Dearie William Bourne, 21, of Chapel Hill died in the shooting.Chapel Hill police said Jermaine Malik Jahquan Chance, 21, of Mebane, was charged with first-degree murder, breaking and entering, larceny and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling. Chance is being held at the Orange County Jail under no bond.The investigation is ongoing.If you have any information, call 911. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC Crimestoppers at 919-942-7515. Information that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a reward up to $2,000.