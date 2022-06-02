NC Senate expected to pass medical marijuana bill

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The state of North Carolina is one step closer to legalizing medical marijuana after clearing a key committee in the legislature.
The senate could vote on the bill as soon as Thursday.
However the contents of the legislation are very specific. There are 15 conditions covered by the bill, including major illnesses like cancer, PTSD, and anyone in hospice or with a terminal illness.
More than half of the states in the US have already approved medical marijuana bills. Conditions like anxiety, chronic pain and opioid addiction are included in other states laws, but not in North Carolina's.
According to a SurveyUSA poll, out of 2,500 North Carolinians, 72% think medical marijuana should be legal.
The bill has received bipartisan support. It's not known if Governor Cooper plans to sign the bill if approved in the senate.
On Tuesday, the senate passed a bill that would make North Carolina's hemp industry permanently exempt from the state's controlled substances law in omnibus agricultural legislation.
