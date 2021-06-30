Health & Fitness

Proposed North Carolina medical marijuana bill clears major hurdle

North Carolina medical marijuana legalization gets hearing in Senate

RALEIGH -- A proposed medical marijuana law for North Carolina has cleared its first significant legislative hurdle.

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted on Wednesday for the measure, which creates a patient, manufacturing, licensing and sales structure.

The bill still has to pass through three committees before reaching the Senate floor. But the vote offers evidence that support is growing at the General Assembly for legalizing some marijuana.

Nearly three-quarters of states already allow medical marijuana.

Patients could obtain an ID card to purchase and possess marijuana if a doctor declares they have one of several illnesses and could benefit from it. There would be 10 licensed sellers statewide.
