Medics test their ability to respond to nuclear disaster

EMBED </>More Videos

Morgan Norwood has an exclusive look at the emergency response training Bragg soldiers did in Indiana.

By
CAMP ATTERBURY, Ind. (WTVD) --
It's 36 hours post-blast, and within just 24 hours, communications are set, logistics have been arranged, and the Role 3 field hospital is up and running.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

It's where true recovery begins. In the event of a nuclear blast, the field hospital would be full of patients and troops desperately attending to patients' needs.



"It has a wide range of capability. The X-ray, medical logistics, laboratory; it's got an ICU," said Col. Paula Lodi.



Lodi helps to oversee the medical portion of the Joint Civil Task Force. The 44th Medical Brigade teamed up with the Airforce's 81st Medical Brigade to quickly treat large numbers of critical patients.

It is part of a training exercise called Vibrant Response. It certifies members of the Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Response Force units through various scenarios.

Fort Bragg soliders train for nuclear nightmare
It's part of a training exercise called Vibrant Response. It certifies members of the Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Response Force units through various scenarios.


"We are used to only handling one or two patients at a time and now we're dealing with 30-plus patients," one medic said.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
armyfort bragg newscumberland county newsfort braggnuclear weaponsemergency drillIndianaFort Bragg
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News