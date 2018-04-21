Medics test their ability to respond to nuclear disaster

The Role 3 Field Hospital at Camp Adderbury is starting to see their first “patients” come in. The @44thMedBde is training to respond to nuclear disasters. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/3oJ9jjl7ut — Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) April 20, 2018

Welcome to the nuclear apocalypse. Destroyed buildings, cars and debris everywhere. Thankfully, this is only an exercise on military training grounds. At 6, I’ll take you inside this bone chilling facility in Indiana designed to prepare troops for “America’s Worst Day”. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/PJIP3WeUt3 — Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) April 19, 2018

It's 36 hours post-blast, and within just 24 hours, communications are set, logistics have been arranged, and the Role 3 field hospital is up and running.It's where true recovery begins. In the event of a nuclear blast, the field hospital would be full of patients and troops desperately attending to patients' needs."It has a wide range of capability. The X-ray, medical logistics, laboratory; it's got an ICU," said Col. Paula Lodi.Lodi helps to oversee the medical portion of the Joint Civil Task Force. The 44th Medical Brigade teamed up with the Airforce's 81st Medical Brigade to quickly treat large numbers of critical patients.It is part of a training exercise called Vibrant Response. It certifies members of the Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Response Force units through various scenarios."We are used to only handling one or two patients at a time and now we're dealing with 30-plus patients," one medic said.