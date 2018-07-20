Mega Millions lottery: Here are the numbers for $433 million grand prize

JOYEETA BISWAS
Get ready, lottery lovers. Today's the day someone could win one of the largest amounts in the history of the Mega Millions lottery.

The lottery game's jackpot grew to a whopping $433 million after Tuesday's drawing yielded no winners of the top prize. One lucky ticket holder might be the recipient of that windfall today.

The winning numbers were 44-14-30-62-1 with a Mega Ball of 1. The "megaplier" is 2x.

If there is a winner, and they take the cash payout, it will pay out $260 million.

The drawing took place at 11 p.m. ET.

According to lottery officials, this is the sixth-largest grand prize in the history of the Mega Millions lottery.

Earlier this year, two other Mega Millions winners made history -- a prize of $451 million in January and another of $533 million in April. The biggest Mega Millions payout of all time was $656 million, won by three tickets, in March 2012.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Two dead in fatal crash in Johnston County
Critics blast 'appalling' speaker invited to Hillsborough gun rally
Death of Durham developer found with dog leash around his neck ruled homicide
Wake County bus driver charged in child sex crimes
Urban Ministries of Durham dealing with mildew, bed bug concerns
NC's first confirmed West Nile death of 2018 is in Cumberland County
Coyote fears have Raleigh neighborhood on alert
Trump says NFL protesters should be suspended
Show More
North Carolina law enforcement agencies join lip-sync battle fun
Capital Boulevard in Wake Forest reopens after wreck involving tractor-trailer
Branson duck boat accident victims: What we know
9 of 17 boat accident victims were from one family
Roseanne defends Valerie Jarrett tweet on YouTube
More News