One lucky ticket buyer in Florida hit a record Mega Millions jackpot of $1.58 billion on Tuesday.

Mega Millions tickets sold in North Carolina came 1 number shy of winning $1.58B jackpot

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three tickets in North Carolina were one number away from winning the $1.58 billion Mega Millions lottery drawn Tuesday night.

The winning numbers drawn Tuesday night were: 13, 19, 20, 32, 33 and the yellow ball 14.

One of the tickets matched all five white balls but missed the yellow Mega Ball. The odds of that are 1 in 12.6 million, but the odds of matching all the white balls and the yellow Mega Ball is 1 in 302.5 million.

That almost-billionaire still won $2 million because they paid the extra $1 for the Megaplier, which hit 2X.

Two other tickets in North Carolina matched four of the white balls and the Mega Ball. That combination wins them $10,000. Those winning tickets were purchased in Burlington and Cherryville.

WATCH: What are the odds of winning the Mega Millions lottery jackpot?

Incredibly, someone in Florida did beat those odds and match all of the balls, winning the record-breaking jackpot.

All winners in Tuesday's drawing have 180 days to claim their prize.

