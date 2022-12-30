Mega Millions jackpot at $640M for winning numbers drawing tonight

Someone could be ringing in the new year with a whole lot of money as the Mega Millions jackpot is up to $640 million for Friday night's drawing.
The jackpot comes with a cash option of $328.3 million.
The winning numbers for last Tuesday's drawing were: 9-13-36-59-61 and Mega Ball: 11
Friday's top prize would be the sixth largest in the history of the game - and the second-largest in 2022, after a winning ticket worth $1.34 billion was sold in Des Plaines, Illinois last July.
Also in 2022, the U.S. record lottery jackpot prize was sold in Southern California after someone bought a Powerball ticket worth $2.04 billion.
10 biggest Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots won in US lottery history
1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 7, 2022 (1 ticket from California)
2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)
3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)
4. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)
5. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)
6. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)
7. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)
8. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)
9. $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California)
10. $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York)
Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Mega Millions tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add the Megaplier for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.
Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday.