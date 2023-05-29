Millions of Americans travel back home on Memorial Day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Millions of Americans are making the trip back home after the holidays.

Airports are predicting post-pandemic record crowds.

RDU leaders said Monday would be another busy day for them as part of this busy weekend.

They expect 44,000 travelers to come through.

That's rounding out their total expected number of 255,000 for the whole weekend.

Some travelers pointed out some differences this year to last year.

This year a much cleaner board with nearly no delays or cancellations.

And not as many long lines.

Also some travelers credit the new technology like Clear here at RDU for making the travel through these gates smoother than their original destination.

"Coming down originally from New York it was horrendous the lines was crazy here is not as bad compared to New York but yea I wish I would have had the Clear before we got here that we was fully enrolled because that would have made a lot of difference because you have to be at the airport like 2/3 hours early but with this you don't have to do that," said Crysti Mincey.

The busy hours of the day were early this morning and again between 3 and 5 p.m.