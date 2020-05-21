memorial day

Looking for Memorial Day deals? Why you shouldn't count on super sales for 2020

The start of summer means sales, but don't expect too many amazing deals this Memorial Day.

Retail sales dropped to a record low last month, and the coronavirus crisis changed supply and demand, said Kimberly Palmer, a personal finance expert with NerdWallet.

"Anything that helps make the home experience a little bit easier is very much in demand ... You will not see discounts on things like home electronics," she said.

Even though retail spending is down as a whole, demand online is surging, Palmer said.

From March to April, online sales increased by 49%, according to Adobe. Walmart also announced its online sales were up by 74%.

To balance the demand, some stores are limiting orders online. For example, T.J.Maxx's website alerts customers when it's reached its order limit for the day.

"We've added new operational procedures in our fulfillment centers ... this includes limiting the number of orders we take each day," the company told ABC News.

Still, some discounts can be found.

"The best deals are on appliances, mattresses, furniture -- both indoor and outdoor furniture -- and also spring clothing, " Palmer said.

Some Memorial Day sale highlights:






  • Lowes is offering 40% off some appliances

  • REI has its biggest sale of the year, with some items to 30% off
