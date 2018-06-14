Men accused of robbing Walmart at gunpoint, stealing beer and pork skins

2 men arrested for allegedly robbing a Wal-Mart of beer, pork skins and toilet paper (WTVD)

Taylor Lisenby
CHAPEL HILL (WTVD) --
Two men were arrested and charged after deputies say they robbed a Chapel Hill Walmart at gunpoint.

On May 16th, Rico Lashawn Moses, 42,and Terry Lamont Shoffner, 58, both of Chapel Hill, are accused of filling a shopping cart with meat, toilet paper, beer and pork skins.


In an attempt to leave the store without paying, a store employee stopped the suspects, but one suspect pulled out a firearm and threatened to shoot the employee.

The suspects then loaded the stolen goods into their car when another employee tried to stop them but again, the suspects pulled a gun, deputies said.

The men then left the scene.

Both suspects are charged with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, communicating threats, and misdemeanor larceny.

In addition, Moses is also charged with a second count of communicating threats, assault on a female, felony possession of a firearm by felon, and felony going armed to the terror of the people.

Moses was arrested by the Orange County Sheriff's Office on May 24th and assigned a $100,000.00 secured bond.

Shoffner was arrested on June 4 and assigned a $5,700.00 secured bond.

Both are scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court in Pittsboro on July 16.
