localish

Artifacts are on display from wall to wall and even on the ceiling at the Mercer Museum

EMBED <>More Videos

This museum has art on the walls, ceilings for a unique experience

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania -- The Mercer Museum in Bucks Country is an experience like no other.

You won't know where to look as artifacts are on display from wall to wall and even on the ceiling.


Construction finished in 1916, making the museum over 100 years old.

Most of the artifacts on display are from the Doylestown area. Henry Mercer created the seven-story museum to allow visitors to see objects from multiple points of view, giving them a different perspective at every angle.

Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wpvilocalishmy go to
LOCALISH
This Pennsylvania nonprofit delivers cozy beds for kids in need
Seltzer's has been making smokehouse bologna for over 100 years
This museum has art on the walls, ceilings for a unique experience
This piano man travels to bring joy to those affected by tragedy
TOP STORIES
Bond denied for teen accused of fatal NC high school shooting
Man stabbed deputy before being shot, killed in Edgecombe County
LATEST: CDC tells states to be ready to vaccinate children
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Low-cost Steak Sandwich
Nearly 100 rattlesnakes found living under Calif. home
Boy wins mullet contest, and here's what he did with prize money
Show More
COVID-19 blamed in 65% of police deaths since 2020
Teen in Barnard student murder sentenced to 9 years to life in prison
Bill Clinton remains hospitalized, visited by wife Hillary Clinton
Fully vaccinated foreign visitors can start entering US on Nov. 8
More than 100 employees threaten Raleigh over vaccine mandate
More TOP STORIES News