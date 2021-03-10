attorney general

Merrick Garland confirmed as attorney general

By Michael Balsamo and Mary Clare Jalonick, Associated Press
WASHINGTON -- The Senate has confirmed Merrick Garland to be the next U.S. attorney general with a strong bipartisan vote, placing the widely-respected, veteran judge in the post as President Joe Biden has vowed to restore the Justice Department's reputation for independence.

Democrats have praised Garland, a federal appeals court judge who was snubbed by Republicans for a seat on the Supreme Court in 2016, as a highly qualified and honorable jurist who is uniquely qualified to lead the department after a tumultuous four years under former President Donald Trump. Many Republicans praised him as well, saying he has the right record and temperament for the moment. The vote was 70-30.

Garland will now inherit a Justice Department embattled by a turbulent era under Trump, who insisted that the attorney general must be loyal to him personally, a position that battered the department's reputation. In the last month of Trump's presidency, Attorney General William Barr resigned after refuting Trump's false claims that widespread electoral fraud had led to his defeat.

Trump's pressure on officials, including on Barr and former Attorney General Jeff Sessions over the department's probe into his campaign's ties to Russia, prompted abundant criticism from Democrats over what they saw as the politicizing of the nation's top law enforcement agencies.

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsattorney generalsenatejoe bidenu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
ATTORNEY GENERAL
'Out of control': NC AG says summer program seeks to curb robocalls
DC AG weighs legal viability of charging Trump for Capitol riot
North Carolina AG joins FBI effort in finding U.S. Capitol rioters
Prosecutor: Breonna Taylor jury audio to be released Friday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What's inside the $1.9T stimulus bill passed by Congress
Agreement made to bring NC elementary school students back to class
LATEST: Cooper visits FEMA-backed mass vaccine site
Search underway for missing kayaker in Cape Fear River
Police looking for missing 16-year-old Orange County boy
How to join waitlist for leftover COVID vaccines
Stimulus update: House passes COVID relief bill
Show More
ESPN, NHL announce comprehensive 7-year agreement
Where Biden stands on key promises after 50 days as president
California Uber driver attacked by passenger over mask
Durham fire captain sets example for family, other women
Boy, 3, runs to give grandma hug after she received COVID vaccine
More TOP STORIES News