Mexican Navy chases boat, seizes over 2 tons of suspected cocaine

Punta Maldonado, Mexico (WTVD) --The Mexican Navy seized two tons of white powder, with the characteristics of cocaine, after ships and aircraft intercepted a boat that ran ashore, near Punta Maldonado.
The incident happened on Thursday on the southern coast of Mexico, the Naval Secretariat said.
The operation was carried out with four sea vessels and three aircraft and resulted in the seizure of 75 packages of white powder, weighing approximately 1,860 kilograms (more than 2.05 US tons).
One suspect was arrested.
Stroyful contributed to this post.