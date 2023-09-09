US citizens among 7 injured in Mexico shooting, Customs and Border Protection says

ROMA, Texas -- U.S. citizens were among the seven people injured in a shooting that occurred in the Mexican city of Miguel Alemán, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency said Saturday.

The wounded individuals arrived in Mexican ambulances about 5:30 a.m. at the port of entry in Roma, Texas, and were "processed" by Customs and Border Protection officers, according to a news release. Roma and Miguel Alemán are separated by the Rio Grande river.

The patients included U.S. citizens, lawful permanent U.S. residents and a Mexican citizen, the statement said, adding that they were transported to local hospitals for treatment. The condition of each person was unknown.

Details of the shooting were not immediately released.

"We would defer any questions regarding the shooting incident to Government of Mexico authorities," U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

Miguel Alemán is located in the state of Tamaulipas, about 125 miles southeast of Nuevo Laredo.

