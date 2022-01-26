Charity pays off mortgage for family of Charlotte officer killed in line of duty in December

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The family of a Charlotte police officer killed in the line of duty no longer has to make payments on their mortgage.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation, a charity devoted to helping families of military and first responders who make the ultimate sacrifice, fully paid off the mortgage for Mia Goodwin's family.

Goodwin was killed Dec. 22, 2021 just days after she returned from maternity leave. She was responding to a tractor trailer crash on Interstate 85 when another 18-wheeler crashed into the police cars on the side of the road.

Goodwin died and three other officers were injured.

The truck driver who caused the second crash, 50-year-old Daniel Morgan, was charged and indicted in the case.
