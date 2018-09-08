Miami Boulevard closed after fatal motorcycle accident in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --Officials are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon.
A motorcycle collided with a car near the intersection of Miami Boulevard and Robinhood Road around 2:30 p.m., police said.
Rescue crews pronounced the driver of the motorcycle dead at the scene.
The identity of the man has not yet been released.
No information was released regarding the driver of the car.
The investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates.
