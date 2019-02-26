Michigan mobile home fire leaves 3 kids dead, 4 family members injured

Three young children died and four other family members were critically injured following a fire at a mobile home in Imlay City, Michigan.

IMLAY CITY, Mich. --
Three young children have died and four other family members were critically injured following an early-morning fire at a mobile home in Michigan.

Three children that were recovered from the fire were deceased, police said. They were a 3-year-old girl and two boys, ages 5 and 6, WXYZ reported.

"When we arrived, we found a woman screaming hysterically that her children were still inside the trailer," Imlay City Police Chief Scott Pike said. "Nothing can prepare you for picking up a dead child. Our officers had to carry one of the children to the ambulance, where firefighters were trying to resuscitate him."

Other victims were a 1-month old baby, 18-month boy and the children's parents. All are listed in critical condition.

Police say the exact cause of the fire is not yet know, but did say it was most likely a heating related issue. Officials say the furnace in the mobile home wasn't working properly.
