EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3831644" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Stormy Daniels' attorney Michael Avenatti said Thursday that he is representing three other women who claim they were paid by Donald Trump, AMI and Michael Cohen to keep quiet.

Michael Avenatti, the outspoken attorney who represents porn star Stormy Daniels in her legal battles against President Donald Trump, was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence in Los Angeles, police said.The alleged incident occurred Tuesday and a report was taken, police said.Avenatti was arrested Wednesday by officers with the West Los Angeles station.Details of the allegations against Avenatti were not immediately disclosed.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.