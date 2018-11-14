Stormy Daniels lawyer Michael Avenatti arrested for domestic violence in LA

Michael Avenatti, the attorney for Stormy Daniels, says he represents a third woman who will accuse Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES
Michael Avenatti, the outspoken attorney who represents porn star Stormy Daniels in her legal battles against President Donald Trump, was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence in Los Angeles, police said.

The alleged incident occurred Tuesday and a report was taken, police said.

Avenatti was arrested Wednesday by officers with the West Los Angeles station.

Details of the allegations against Avenatti were not immediately disclosed.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.

RELATED: Stormy Daniels' attorney, Michael Avenatti, says 3 other women claim they were paid by AMI, Donald Trump, Michael Cohen
EMBED More News Videos

Stormy Daniels' attorney Michael Avenatti said Thursday that he is representing three other women who claim they were paid by Donald Trump, AMI and Michael Cohen to keep quiet.

Related Topics:
stormy danielsdomestic violencelapdPresident Donald TrumpLos Angeles
