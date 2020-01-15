Michael Avenatti taken into custody by IRS agents on allegations of violating terms of pre-trial release

Michael Avenatti, attorney and spokesperson for adult film actress Stormy Daniels, arrives at federal court, Monday, April 16, 2018, in New York. (Seth Wenig/AP Photo)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES -- Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for porn star Stormy Daniels, was taken into custody by IRS agents Tuesday on allegations of violating the terms of his pre-trial release.

Avenatti has been facing criminal investigations in New York and California on a variety of issues, including alleged extortion of Nike in New York, wire fraud of a client and tax fraud in California.

The State Bar of California last year began the process to disbar him from law practice in the state.

On Tuesday, Avenatti was appearing for a disciplinary hearing involving the California State Bar.

During a break in the proceedings, IRS agents took him into custody, sources tell ABC News.

Avenatti first came to public attention as the attorney for Daniels in lawsuits against President Donald Trump related an alleged nondisclosure agreement over an alleged affair. Last year Daniels replaced Avenatti with a different attorney.

Avenatti is expected to appear in federal court in Santa Ana Wednesday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles county
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Panthers LB Luke Kuechly makes stunning retirement announcement
Man, dog killed while trying to cross road
'Jeopardy!': See who takes home GOAT title in Game 4
Woman, child injured in crash with man who led deputies on chase
Harnett County teacher killed in his front yard: Sheriff
Wake County man accused of raping girl who was walking to bus stop
Raleigh mom out $1,700 after scammer 'rents' home he didn't own
Show More
Wake Co. library 'sensory storytime' for exceptional children
How to find out if your Wake County property tax is going up
Chick-fil-A employee helps AL woman, children caught in storm
Woman sues American Airlines claiming employee sent her creepy texts
VIDEO: Students run to safety as strong wind blows roof off school gym
More TOP STORIES News