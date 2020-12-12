fatal crash

Virginia driver dies after crashing into tree near I-40 off-ramp in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A Virginia man died after crashing into a tree near an I-40 off-ramp in Raleigh on Saturday afternoon.

Raleigh police said Michael Mutersbaugh, of McLean, Virginia, was exiting I-40 via the off ramp, lost control and struck a tree around 12:30 p.m.

The crash prompted the closure of the I-40 eastbound ramp at S. Saunders street for a few hours.

