Virginia driver dies after crashing into tree near I-40 off-ramp in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A Virginia man died after crashing into a tree near an I-40 off-ramp in Raleigh on Saturday afternoon.Raleigh police said Michael Mutersbaugh, of McLean, Virginia, was exiting I-40 via the off ramp, lost control and struck a tree around 12:30 p.m.The crash prompted the closure of the I-40 eastbound ramp at S. Saunders street for a few hours.