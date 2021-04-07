Magic of Storytelling | Mickey Mouse Clubhouse: A Rainy-Day Adventure

All the friends meet together in the clubhouse to meet and play with Daisy's new kitten. When the rainstorm comes, they end up finding many indoor adventures to keep them busy!On the Disney Magic of Storytelling Podcast, our talented ABC11 cast members perform beloved Disney children's stories for all to enjoy. Spark imagination and entertainment whether you're on the go or in the comfort of your own home.All content is rated G and appropriate for children.