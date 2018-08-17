Midwest tornadoes reported as severe weather heads to Northeast

MAX GOLEMBO
There were 75 damaging storm reports on Thursday, with tornadoes reported in Illinois, Kansas and Iowa.

Radar estimates showed more than 5 inches of rain fell just south of Tulsa, Oklahoma, over just a few hours, flooding streets and stalling cars.

Strong winds -- with gusts of 60 to 70 mph -- damaged parts of Kansas and Alabama, where a tent collapsed and injured a dozen folks. Trees were uprooted throughout the Plains and Midwest.

The storm system responsible for that is moving east this morning, nearing the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes.

Strong to severe storms are expected later this afternoon throughout the Northeast, from Pennsylvania all the way to Vermont. Damaging wind, hail and isolated tornadoes are all possible.

By Saturday, the cold front likely will make its way to the coast, continuing the threat of heavy rain and storms from Washington up to Boston.

Flash flooding is possible is several regions over the next 48 hours, with more than 3 inches possible locally.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Timeline: All we know about the Watts family and the killings
Caught on camera: Car goes 198 mph on Wake County highway
2 thyroid medications recalled over ingredient concerns
UPDATE: Body of missing Colorado mother, daughters found on oil property
Whale flips over boat at the Jersey Shore
Gas leak closes NB lane of Rock Quarry Road in Raleigh
Raleigh swim coach charged with sex crimes involving child
Autopsy: Former ECU player gunned down in Raleigh had 19 bullet wounds
Show More
Man who made couples have sex at gunpoint gets 148 years in prison
Million dollar homes in Durham? Take my money!
Hatteras fishermen reel in 13-foot hammerhead shark
Apex Friendship football seniors forge unique bond
New report shows popular breakfast foods tainted with weed killed ingredient
More News