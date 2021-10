CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona will join Gov. Roy Cooper and NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen for a tour of a Cary pre-K center on Thursday.Secretary Cardona will hold a roundtable with state leaders and educators to talk about the American Families Plan and the topic of two free years of pre-K for all children in America.The tour will happen the morning of May 20 at Bright Beginnings Child Development Center of Cary.Sec. Cardona, Gov. Cooper and Dr. Cohen will be joined by North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt