Vice President Mike Pence to visit Thales Academy in Apex on Wednesday, school officials say

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- Vice President Mike Pence will make a visit to Thales Academy in Apex on Wednesday, school officials said in an email to parents.

In an email sent Monday, school officials said Pence will visit Thales Academy K-5 to see how school choice works and to advocate for its further implementation.

Pence and his team will be required to pass a COVID-19 test the day before visiting.

They will visit one classroom with social distancing being maintained throughout.

Vice President Pence will then hold a roundtable on school choice with a small group of staffers.

In the email, school officials also said students will have to leave their book bags at school Tuesday but they can bring lunch bags home.

The private school opted to open schools for in-person instruction July 20 along with virtual learning.

