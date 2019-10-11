The 411: Professional baseball player arrested after breaking into home through doggie door

- 3-year-old abducted from Greensboro playground found safe; kidnapper remains at large
- Your smart TV is watching you, but here's how you can stop it
- Joe Biden plans campaign trip to North Carolina
- Minor League Baseball pitcher Jacob Nix was arrested for tresspassing after breaking into a home in Arizona through the doggie door. The homeowner kicked him in the face and used a stun gun on him. Nix told police he thought the home was his; police said Nix was likely drunk or high at the time of the crime.
