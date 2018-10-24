Military plane drops Humvee over Harnett County neighborhood, officials say

CAMERON, N.C. (WTVD) --
A C-17 military plane dropped a Humvee prematurely over a neighborhood in Harnett County Wednesday afternoon, Fort Bragg officials confirmed.

The neighborhood is in the town of Cameron.

This incident occurred during a training exercise.



There were no injuries and no property damage.

