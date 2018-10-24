Military plane drops Humvee over Harnett County neighborhood, officials say

CAMERON, N.C. (WTVD) --A C-17 military plane dropped a Humvee prematurely over a neighborhood in Harnett County Wednesday afternoon, Fort Bragg officials confirmed.
The neighborhood is in the town of Cameron.
This incident occurred during a training exercise.
UPDATE: @FtBraggNC now says it was a C17 that prematurely dropped a humvee during a training exercise. No injuries and no property damage. As with C130’s, the C17 also carries soldiers, supplies and equipment. #abc11— Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) October 24, 2018
There were no injuries and no property damage.
BREAKING: @FtBraggNC confirms that a C130 dropped it’s load over Cameron, NC. No word on any injuries. We are headed to the scene #ABC11— Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) October 24, 2018