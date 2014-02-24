24/7 Live
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out
Monday, February 24, 2014
Watch Live
ON NOW
Top Stories
Hillsborough continues to face water challenges after Chantal
Pop-up storms possible Friday afternoon
2 hours ago
WCPSS facing millions in federal funding shortfall
Viral video of flooding in Durham sparks safety concerns
State Department firing more than 1,300 employees: officials
1 hour ago
Is the US seeing worse flooding this summer?
2 hours ago
Defense files motion targeting roommate in Hedgepeth murder case
Trump to tour Texas flood damage as he pledges to shutter FEMA