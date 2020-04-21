Coronavirus

NC neighborhood welcomes home coronavirus survivor after weeks-long stay in ICU

MINT HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The COVID-19 pandemic is making us appreciate our neighbors a little more.

Maybe that's why, Mike Arim, a coronavirus survivor, got a hero's welcome from his Mint Hill neighborhood while returning from a weeks-long stay in the ICU.

Mike, who's in his 60s, waved to his neighbors while being led by a police escort. His wife, Debbie, drove him into the driveway and into the garage. Folks opened their garages, held signs, waved American flags and cheered.

RELATED | Coronavirus survivor creates a volunteer group to mobilize plasma donors

"We're emotional because we have all been praying for Mike and, everybody has been pulling for Mike and Debbie," neighbor Rita Deaver told WSOC.

Deaver commended Mike's wife, Debbie, who she said spent weeks alone in quarantine, getting updates from doctors and unable to see her husband.

Neighbors say a resilient spirit and a strong sense of faith is getting Mike and Debbie through this trial.

RELATED | Mother of 5 who beat coronavirus gets viral sendoff from NYC hospital staff

"I think he's going to be fine and well help him," said neighbor Libby Tate, who wiped away tears from during the moving tribute. "Everybody here will."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnccoronaviruscovid 19 pandemicfeel goodcovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LIVE: Chicken sale at Knightdale High School
LATEST: FDA approves at-home COVID-19 testing kit
5-year-old daughter of first responders dies from COVID-19
Tom Brady kicked out of Florida park closed due to COVID-19 pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: FDA approves at-home COVID-19 testing kit
LIVE: Chicken sale at Knightdale High School
Cooper: ReOpen protests can go on but at a social distance
Pandemic not slowing down Hillsborough farm thanks to app
Trump says he'll 'temporarily suspend immigration' amid COVID-19
Nurse says she's concerned about PPE, Wake County disputes claims
Apex woman home after 28 days in hospital for COVID19
Show More
Some NC families to get $250 to feed children out of school
Cary man hit, nearly killed by drunk driver while cycling
Trump says governors play 'political game' with COVID-19 tests
Smithfield employees worry they've contracted COVID-19
Fayetteville Police warn of uptick in rental home scams
More TOP STORIES News