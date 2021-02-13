amber alert

Missing 12-year-old Va. girl found safe in Henderson; suspect in custody

BASSETT, Va. (WTVD) -- An Amber Alert has been canceled after a 12-year-old girl missing out of Henry County, Virginia was found safe in Henderson on Saturday evening.

The alert was initially issued Friday night. Virginia State Police said Allie was abducted around 1 p.m. by Kaleb Merritt, a Texas man who is now in custody.


Allie was found safe and checked by EMS for minor injuries. Merritt was also found and taken into custody.

On Feb. 11, a social media messaging app filed a complaint to the Southwestern Virginia Internet Crimes against Children task force regarding messages between the 12-year-old girl and 21-year-old man.


According to the Henry County Sheriff's Office, Merritt met Broadaway on Instagram in December and communicated with her until traveling to Virginia in February to meet her.

Upon forensic analysis of Merritt's electronics, it was discovered that Merritt set up a camp in a wooded area behind Allie Broadaway's home and met with her on several occasions. Merritt communicated with Allie via a messaging app and instructed her to leave her home. It is believed that Merritt picked her up and she has not been seen since.

Anyone with information on the abduction is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff's Office at (276) 638-8751.
