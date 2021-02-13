Missing 12-year-old Virginia girl found safe; suspect in custody

The alert was initially issued Friday night. Officials said Allie was abducted around 1 p.m. by Kaleb Merritt, a Texas man who is now in custody, according to Virginia State Police.
On Feb. 11, a social media messaging app filed a complaint to the Southwestern Virginia Internet Crimes against Children task force regarding messages between a 12-year-old girl and a 21-year-old man.
According to the Henry County Sheriff's Office, Merritt met Broadaway on Instagram in December and communicated with her until traveling to Virginia in February to meet her.
Upon forensic analysis of Merritt's electronics, it was discovered that Merritt set up a camp in a wooded area behind Allie Broadaway's home and met with her on several occasions. Merritt communicated with Allie via a messaging app and instructed her to leave her home. It is believed that Merritt picked her up and she has not been seen since.