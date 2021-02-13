amber alert

Missing 12-year-old Virginia girl found safe; suspect in custody

BASSETT, Va. (WTVD) -- An Amber Alert has been canceled after a 12-year-old girl missing out of Virginia was found safe on Saturday evening.

The alert was initially issued Friday night. Officials said Allie was abducted around 1 p.m. by Kaleb Merritt, a Texas man who is now in custody, according to Virginia State Police.


On Feb. 11, a social media messaging app filed a complaint to the Southwestern Virginia Internet Crimes against Children task force regarding messages between a 12-year-old girl and a 21-year-old man.

According to the Henry County Sheriff's Office, Merritt met Broadaway on Instagram in December and communicated with her until traveling to Virginia in February to meet her.

12-year-old Allie Broadaway (pictured right) and Kaleb Merritt (pictured left)



Upon forensic analysis of Merritt's electronics, it was discovered that Merritt set up a camp in a wooded area behind Allie Broadaway's home and met with her on several occasions. Merritt communicated with Allie via a messaging app and instructed her to leave her home. It is believed that Merritt picked her up and she has not been seen since.
