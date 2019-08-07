Missing 15-year-old swimmer jumped in Falls Lake to help others, sheriff's office says

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- First responders are searching for a swimmer who went missing at Falls Lake on Tuesday.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office told ABC11 that a 15-year-old girl is missing. Two other people were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The incident happened at a small beach off New Light Road near Ghoston Road. Emergency workers were called to the scene shortly after 6 p.m.

The incident began when a 10-year-old boy who was swimming began to struggle. A man noticed and jumped in to help her but soon also began struggling.

That's when the 15-year-old got in the water to help.

The adult was able to grab and assist the 10-year-old boy but when he turned around, the older girl had vanished.



All we can tell you is we need to pray for this family," said Wake County Sheriff's spokesman Eric Curry, "because this is going to be a long night and a long couple of days."

The Apex Dive Team is assisting with the search as is the Durham County Dive Team and wildlife officials.

Boats are still in the water at 10 p.m. Authorities are also searching from the air.

Divers are expected to re-enter the water Wednesday morning if necessary.
