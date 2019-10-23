A South Carolina police chief says 400 people searched through 4 million pounds of trash to find the body of a 5-year-old girl in a landfill, months after a man admitted to killing her and her mother.
Sumter police Chief Russell Roark told reporters that DNA from the remains found Friday has been matched to Nevaeh Adams.
"This is not the outcome any of us would have wanted," Roark said in a statement, "but we hope this can provide some closure to the family."
It took two weeks to prepare the landfill before authorities could begin searching. Landfill search experts with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children identified an area where human remains and other evidence in the case would most likely be found.
Authorities found 29-year-old Sharee Bradley stabbed to death on Aug. 5. The chief says she had three children; the 12-year-old and 3-year-old were found safe, but Nevaeh had disappeared.
Witnesses reported seeing someone flee the scene. Police charged 28-year-old Daunte Johnson with murder. They say he confessed to killing Bradley and Nevaeh and tossing the girl's body in a dumpster.
ABC News contributed to this report
Missing 5-year-old girl's body found in South Carolina landfill
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News