Body of missing 79-year-old woman found in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The search for a 79-year-old Orange County woman ended in tragedy Sunday night.

Orange County Sheriff's Office announced on Facebook that deputies had found the body of Annette McBroom.

McBroom was reported missing earlier in the day Sunday. Her daughter told investigators she had not heard from her mom since Thursday.

A Silver Alert was issued for McBroom, who reportedly had dementia, diabetes and a heart condition.

Investigators did not release any further information about McBroom's cause of death.
