Body of missing 79-year-old woman found in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The search for a 79-year-old Orange County woman ended in tragedy Sunday night.Orange County Sheriff's Office announced on Facebook that deputies found the body of Annette McBroom a few hours after she was reported missing.McBroom was reported missing earlier in the day Sunday. Her daughter told investigators she had not heard from her mom since Thursday.A Silver Alert was issued for McBroom, who reportedly had dementia, diabetes and a heart condition.Investigators said McBroom was found in a ravine about 300 yards from her home. No foul play is suspected in her death.