Body of missing 79-year-old woman found in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The search for a 79-year-old Orange County woman ended in tragedy Sunday night.

Orange County Sheriff's Office announced on Facebook that deputies found the body of Annette McBroom a few hours after she was reported missing.

McBroom was reported missing earlier in the day Sunday. Her daughter told investigators she had not heard from her mom since Thursday.

A Silver Alert was issued for McBroom, who reportedly had dementia, diabetes and a heart condition.

Investigators said McBroom was found in a ravine about 300 yards from her home. No foul play is suspected in her death.
