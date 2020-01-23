Missing Alabama teen located safe after 24-hour search, police say

A 13-year-old girl who went missing in Alabama has been safely located, according to police.

The Pelham Police Department said the teen was found Thursday afternoon following a 24-hour search.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency had issued an Emergency Missing Child Alert for the girl, who was last seen Tuesday morning.

Authorities were trying to locate a dark-colored Mercedes SUV after police said surveillance video showed the girl "willingly" entering the vehicle.

Police haven't yet released any other details about the teen's whereabouts.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
alabamamissing girlmissing childrenu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Troubleshooter helps daycare owner get back $6,100 state owed her
DHA extends hotel stays for weary McDougald Terrace residents
LIVE: Impeachment trial of President Donald Trump
Former Cary doctor shot, killed by Uber driver in SC
WCPSS defends lunch table cleaning method as petition resurfaces
NC preacher charged with over 100 counts of child sex crimes
3 animals get to live after truck headed to slaughterhouse crashes
Show More
20 years ago, a whopping 20 inches of snow blanketed Raleigh
Longtime PBS anchor Jim Lehrer dead at 85
6 more flu deaths reported in NC
Cold stuns turtles, causing them to wash ashore in NC
VIDEO: Men with gun try to follow woman into home
More TOP STORIES News