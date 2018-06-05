MISSING PERSON

Missing Asheville woman's car found in Wyoming engulfed in flames

EMBED </>More Videos

Vehicle of missing Asheville woman found burned in Wyoming (WTVD)

LARAMIE, Wyo. (WTVD) --
On Friday, Laramie police responded to a report of a car on fire. A 2005 gold Toyota Corolla was discovered with extensive damage, but with no sign of its owner, 59-year-old Tamara Ann Gibson.

The Asheville native has been reported as missing since May 24 according to WLOS.

Two weeks after her mother went missing, Natasha Fuller got a call from Laramie officials about the car fire.

Tamara Ann Gibson



Fuller said she has no explanation for her mother's whereabouts.

"It wouldn't be like her to get in her car and drive out west," Fuller said.

Laramie officials said the fire was being investigated as possible arson.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call them at (307) 721-2526 or Buncombe County Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing personnorth carolina newsarsonWyomingAsheville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MISSING PERSON
Coast Guard recovers bodies of elderly couple who went missing in Pamlico River
UPDATE: Missing Fayetteville woman found
Few answers about Iowa college student who went missing while out on evening jog
Body of 58-year-old man recovered at White Lake
Silver Alert issued for 92-year-old Wayne County man
More missing person
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Show More
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
Sorry, not sorry -- UNC student government weighs in on 'Silent Sam' toppling
More News