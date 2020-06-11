Officer, K9 help find missing boy sleeping under tree in New Jersey

HADDONFIELD, N.J. -- A missing child is safe and sound Wednesday afternoon thanks to a New Jersey police officer and his K9.

A child went missing in the Philadelphia suburb Haddonfield Monday night, and after two hours of searching, Corporal Sorg and K9 Blue were called in.

After sniffing the child's pillow, Blue was able to locate the child in 15 minutes.

The child was found two blocks away sleeping under a tree.

The search was a joint effort by the Audubon and Haddonfield police departments.
