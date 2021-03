Caldwell Co- deputies just told me the 14-year old has been found safe. — Dave Faherty (@FahertyWSOC9) March 24, 2021

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A missing 14-year-old Caldwell County girl has been found after an Amber Alert, officials confirmed Tuesday evening.The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office said Medley Reese Ray has been located and is safe. The Amber Alert has been canceled/