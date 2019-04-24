missing boy

Missing Crystal Lake boy AJ Freund: Police remove items from 5-year-old's home; police to provide update

EMBED <>More Videos

By Alexis McAdams and Jesse Kirsch
CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. -- Crystal Lake police were seen removing items from the home of 5-year-old Andrew "AJ" Freund Wednesday morning.

The items included a small mattress and a shovel and were brought to the Crystal Lake police station.

WATCH: Evidence collected from Crystal Lake home of missing boy
EMBED More News Videos

The mother of missing Crystal Lake 5-year-old Andrew "AJ" Freund is inside the Crystal Lake police station, sources told ABC7 Wednesday morning.



Meanwhile, the boy's mother is inside the police station, sources told ABC7 Wednesday morning.

Joann Cunningham's attorney was seen leaving the police station and had no comment. The McHenry County state's attorney was also seen leaving the police station and said new information would be released Wednesday.

TIMELINE: What we know about the search for AJ Freund
EMBED More News Videos

TIMELINE: Here's what we know so far about the search for Andrew "AJ" Freund, a missing 5-year-old boy from Crystal Lake.



Crystal Lake police said that they will be holding a news conference at noon. Crystal Lake police and the FBI have been investigating Freund's disappearance since his family said he was last seen last Wednesday night.




On Tuesday, Crystal Lake police said officers have been called to the home 17 times since the child was born five years ago. The Crystal Lake Police Department released reports detailing what they call "unacceptable" living conditions along with alleged drug abuse and concerns the Department of Children and Family Services had for the children's welfare.

DCFS last had contact with the family in December of last year

EMBED More News Videos

Crystal Lake police have released the 911 call made by Andrew "AJ" Freund's father to report the 5-year-old boy missing.



Police also released the family's first 911 call that sent local, state and federal authorities on a massive search for AJ Freund.
911 Dispatcher: "And when was the last time you'd seen him?"
Andrew Freund Sr.: "Last night. Uh, probably about 9:30, when he went to bed."
911 Dispatcher: "Do you know where he might have went?"
Andrew Freund Sr.: "No. Um, we've canvassed the neighborhood. I went to the local park. Um, local gas station down here where we sometimes take him to buy treats."

"I spoke with the assistant principal over at the school and where the park is and they haven't seen him or any other child," Freund added. "I have no idea where he would be."
WATCH: Crystal Lake boy reported missing by parents
EMBED More News Videos

HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Police are asking for your help to find a missing 5-year-old boy.



The search for AJ has shifted to the nearby Sternes Woods and Veteran Acres Park, where sources said sonar technicians were called to check out the waters looking for signs of the boy.

AJ has short, blonde hair and is approximately three-foot-five, weighing 70 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue Mario sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information about the child's location is asked to contact the Crystal Lake Police Department at 815-356-3620. In addition, anyone with a cell phone can send an anonymous tip to the Crystal Lake Police Department by texting the word CLPDTIP along with the tip information to 847411 (tip411).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crystal lake911 callmissing boymissing childrencustody
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Crystal Lake missing boy 911 call, police history with family released
Missing Crystal Lake boy's father continues search, mother pleads for boy's, 5, return
Search continues for 5-year-old Crystal Lake boy, father vows own investigation
Crystal Lake holds vigil to "light the way for AJ"
MISSING BOY
Amber Alert issued for boy, 5, abducted by dad after stabbing
9-year-old boy found after police say he ran away from Durham school
Robeson Co. 6-year-old located after being taken in stolen car
Casey Hathaway visits deputies who found him in the woods
TOP STORIES
Boy, 6, killed when family says brick mantle collapsed on top of him
13-year-old dies after fight outside middle school in Houston
3 injured in shooting outside Sanford home
156 sickened by E. coli linked to ground beef
Teachers to talk about education cuts ahead of massive Raleigh march
Bode Miller's son gets swim lessons after daughter's drowning
Young Disney fan falls running to greet Stitch
Show More
Pennsylvania woman killed after falling into meat grinder at work
Mom's gut instinct may have saved son's life
2 hurt after tanker truck crashes in Selma
Daycare workers charged after scaring toddler with doll, deputies say
Blood-sucking 'kissing bug' confirmed in Delaware, CDC says
More TOP STORIES News