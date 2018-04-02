FORT BRAGG NEWS

Missing Fort Bragg soldier found, reunited with family

Sgt. Carl Seeman has been found but many questions remain.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
A Fort Bragg soldier who has been missing for more than a week has been found.

Fayetteville police say Sgt. Carl Seeman was located in the Yadkin Road corridor early Monday morning.

Seeman is a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division.

He was reported missing last weekend by another soldier who had last seen him on March 24.

"We are relieved that our Paratrooper has been located and is safe. The most urgent matter, his safety, has been satisfactorily resolved. Once the Paratrooper has returned to his unit, his leadership will look at the totality of the circumstances and determine the proper way forward," said Lieutenant Colonel Joe Buccino, communications director for the 82nd Airborne Division.

Sgt. Carl Seeman remains missing, though his car and phone were found at a Fayetteville Walmart.


His phone was found inside his car at the Walmart on Gillespie Street.

Police said on Monday that Seeman had been reunited with his family.
