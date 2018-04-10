Missing Guilford County teen found; 44-year-old man under arrest

A Guilford County teen missing since the weekend was found safe.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
The Guilford County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday evening that a missing teenage girl has been found and is safe.

Guilford County Sheriff BJ Barnes said 15-year-old Amelia Hill, who was reported missing on Saturday, was found in the Pleasant Garden area in southern Guilford County.

Deputies reported that she is safe and is being returned to her family.

Earl Robert Cunningham, 44, has been arrested and is being questioned by investigators.

Amelia Hill



Amelia's mother told WGHP that her daughter was either angry or embarrassed after she deleted content on the 15-year-olds social media pages and said she believes Amelia left sometime Saturday night or early Sunday morning. Her mom said her daughter may have met Cunningham on social media.

Capt. David Pruitt with the sheriff's office told WGHP that Amelia was not with Cunningham when she was found.

Earlier, deputies said Hill was possibly spotted by a surveillance camera at the Walmart in Randleman, south of Guilford County.

A female believed to be Amelia and an unknown man were captured on surveillance camera at that Walmart between 9:45 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Monday.



They were believed to be traveling in a white four-door Ford F-250 pickup.



The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Guilford County Sheriff's Office at (336) 641-3355.

WGHP contributed to this post.
