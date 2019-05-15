Missing Knightdale woman found in New York, mother says

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Knightdale woman who was reported missing after disappearing Friday has been found at a hospital in New York, according to her mother.

She is in good condition. Officials did not say why she was in New York.

She had last been seen leaving work at Mod Pizza in Wake Forest on Friday at 8:30 p.m.



The manager said the woman had only worked there four days after being transferred from the Raleigh location.

Her roommate said she last saw her Friday morning, before she went to work.

She was found on Wednesday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wake countyknightdalemissing girlmissing woman
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina, FBI says
1 dead after van crashes in Durham
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Crews suspend search for missing boater in Cape Fear River
Charlotte man survives after neck broken by Oak Island wave
Cary dog Sgt. Yeager named Military Dog of the Year
Area baseball teams look to make games safer for fans
Show More
Raleigh group heads to Virginia to protest ICE detention center
Elderly woman told by airline to share hotel room with stranger
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Man arrested after explosion that injured bomb squad agents
Some Cary officials now oppose controversial billboard bill
More TOP STORIES News