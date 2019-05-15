Missing Knightdale woman found in New York, mother says

HAVE YOU SEEN THIS WOMAN? Faith Rivera’s mom says she was last seen leaving work at Mod Pizza in Wake Forest Friday night. Rivera, 25, drives a 2016 red Ford Fiesta. The Wake County Sheriff’s Office says investigators are actively looking for her. Info, call 919-856-6800. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/QY7K6soyK0 — Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) May 15, 2019

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Knightdale woman who was reported missing after disappearing Friday has been found at a hospital in New York, according to her mother.She is in good condition. Officials did not say why she was in New York.She had last been seen leaving work at Mod Pizza in Wake Forest on Friday at 8:30 p.m.The manager said the woman had only worked there four days after being transferred from the Raleigh location.Her roommate said she last saw her Friday morning, before she went to work.She was found on Wednesday.