Missing Maine boys may be in the Carolinas, police say

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WTVD) -- Police in Maine are asking for the public's help in finding two young boys.The Presque Isle Police Department said 12-year-old Joel Strother II and 10-year-old Carter Strother III may have been taken out of the state against their will.Officers believe the boys could be in North Carolina or South Carolina.Authorities said the pair might be with Joel Strother, Kimberly McLeod also known as Kimberly Strother, Christopher McLeod or Matthew McLeod.Carter is 4'6", 100 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Joel is 5', 90 pounds, has brown hair and green eyes.Those with information should call (207) 764-4476.