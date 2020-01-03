Missing Person County man added to National Missing Person Directory

PERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Person County officials said they are shifting their focus in the search for a man who disappeared almost two weeks ago.William Daniel Holt has been missing since December 20. Holt, who has Alzheimer's, is considered to be in danger. Several teams, including the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, searched for Holt throughout the county.Person County Sheriff's Department said numerous agencies, K9's, and volunteers searched the area around his home by foot, boat, ATV, UTV, drone, helicopter and sonar without any luck. In a Facebook post Thursday, the department said the team would be shifting focus in the investigating and continuing to follow leads.The department added that Holt was added to the National Missing Person Directory and is still an active silver alert.Holt, 75, was last seen wearing a blue coat, burgundy sweatshirt and dark blue Dickey pants. He walked away from his home on Shiloh Church Road on December 20. Holt went out with his dog, "Chunky," as he is known to do. Around 11:30 a.m., the family told authorities that Holt, who goes by "Danny," was missing.Authorities are asking for help in the search from people who live in the area. The home Holt walked away from is near Highway 501. PCSO officials said his family is keeping a check on his home, and investigators are also checking other places in the county where he may have lived or had ties."We've checked everything in this general area that we know of," Person County Sheriff Dewey Jones said. "Somebody with this, sometimes they do hide."Jones said the sheriff's office expanded the search area and 40 teams have scoured around 1,000 acres looking for Holt. Jones believes Holt is physically healthy for his age.Jones said if you see Holt, the best course of action is to call the sheriff's office at (336)597-0500 Ext 0 or 911.