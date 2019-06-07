Missing man found dead in Lake Johnson; no crime suspected: Raleigh police

#Breaking-The missing man was found dead in the water at Lake Johnson in Raleigh. Raleigh Police say it’s not a crime but they’re not sure how he ended up in the water. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/o9X8O7zG1U — Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) June 7, 2019

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A search for a missing man at Lake Johnson ended Friday afternoon when investigators found the man's body.Around 5 p.m. Thursday, officers received a call about "materials" left near a bike trail which led them to believe a man was missing.At 2 p.m. Friday, Raleigh Police Department confirmed officers had found a body. They said no foul play was suspected in the man's death.In the search, police sectioned off part of the area and called in a dive team. Officers told ABC11 they also found two dogs around the same time they found the "materials" Thursday.