Missing man found dead in Lake Johnson; no crime suspected: Raleigh police

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A search for a missing man at Lake Johnson ended Friday afternoon when investigators found the man's body.

Around 5 p.m. Thursday, officers received a call about "materials" left near a bike trail which led them to believe a man was missing.

At 2 p.m. Friday, Raleigh Police Department confirmed officers had found a body. They said no foul play was suspected in the man's death.



In the search, police sectioned off part of the area and called in a dive team. Officers told ABC11 they also found two dogs around the same time they found the "materials" Thursday.
