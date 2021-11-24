Man hasn't been seen or heard from since crashing in Morrisville

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is missing after crashing in Morrisville on November 12.Investigators said 56-year-old John Wheeler crashed his vehicle on Church Street near the NC54/NC501 interchange.Since that crash, nobody has seen or heard from Wheeler.Now the police department is asking for help locating him. Crews are gathering Wednesday to get out on foot to search the area near where the crash happened.