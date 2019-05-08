Missing man last seen walking home from Raeford indoor skydiving facility

RAEFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Hoke County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 43-year-old man last seen walking away from an indoor skydiving facility in Raeford.Brian Festi left Paraclete XP on Airport Road on April 30 around 10:15 p.m. and never returned home.He was thought to be walking toward his home, which is within walking distance of the business.Brian has made no contact with family or friends, which the family says is unusual and concerning.There is also growing concern for Festi because he is new to the area. According to his family, he was in the process of relocating from DeLand, Fla.Festi was last seen wearing hiking boots, camo shorts and a black backpack. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has a brown beard and short brown hair.Anyone with information is asked to call 910-875-5111 or 911.