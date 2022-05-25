Search continues for missing man swept away in Cape Fear River

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Watercraft from Fort Bragg and a K9 underwater team will search the Cape Fear River Wednesday in hopes of finding a missing man swept away by a strong current.

Teams will search the river near the access point in Erwin that is in Harnett County.

Police say Edwin Ordonez and his brother Emilson Ordonez were swept away on Monday while trying to get to an island in the river to fish.

Emilson's body has been recovered.

The father of the brothers was caught up in the current too. He is recovering in the hospital.
